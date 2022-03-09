IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 240.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

