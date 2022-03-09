IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 508 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.72. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

