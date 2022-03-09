IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.01. The stock had a trading volume of 104,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $312.71 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

