IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,419 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 441,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,808,683. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.