IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,368 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.22. 117,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

