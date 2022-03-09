IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 327,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

