IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

NYSE GS traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.73. The company had a trading volume of 128,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.46 and a 200-day moving average of $385.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

