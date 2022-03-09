Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 213.20 ($2.79), with a volume of 12798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 365 ($4.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 280.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £585.92 million and a PE ratio of 98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £7,268.28 ($9,523.43).

About Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

