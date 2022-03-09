Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in February

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 343,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

