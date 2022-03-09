HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.41

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.24. HUYA shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 25,434 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA dropped their price objective on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HUYA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HUYA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

