Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
