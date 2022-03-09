Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.