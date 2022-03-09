Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

NYSE:HBM remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,054. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

