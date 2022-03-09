Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 13,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,457,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 760,810 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 866,280 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

