Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

