Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of HZNP opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,875 shares of company stock valued at $17,983,764. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

