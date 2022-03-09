Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Horizon Global stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,875 shares of company stock valued at $140,851. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

