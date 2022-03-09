Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

