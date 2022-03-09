Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

FIXX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 405,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $2,953,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

