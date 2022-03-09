Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32.

About Home Capital Group (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

