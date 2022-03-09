Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HLLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,886. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

