HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.83. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 80,951 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.