Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CMO Jarrod Streng Buys 9,500 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CMO Jarrod Streng acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

