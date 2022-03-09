HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $648,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,169,000 after buying an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $324.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $244.05 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.28.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.92%.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.