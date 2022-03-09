HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 4,000 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

