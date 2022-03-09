HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 3,181 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $248.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.46 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.