HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys Shares of 2,370 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 148,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.54 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

