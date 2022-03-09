HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

