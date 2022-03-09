Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 364,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,304,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 733,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 138,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

