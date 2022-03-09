Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.