Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $230,330.99 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 365,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

