Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

HRTG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 632,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,452. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

