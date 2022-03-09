Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

