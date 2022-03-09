Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.99

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 12400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 158.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

