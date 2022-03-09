Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $216.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s core net sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022 were driven by robust growth across the Housewares and Beauty segments, led by robust consumer and retailer demand. Driven by the robust quarterly results and the initial positive trends in the fiscal fourth quarter, management raised its fiscal 2022 top and bottom-line guidance. The company is on track to continue to invest in key growth areas. However, Helen of Troy’s consolidated gross profit margin was hurt by adverse impacts of the increases in inbound freight and a related spike in consumer pricing and a slightly adverse channel mix within the Housewares unit during the fiscal third quarter. Management projects year-over-year inflationary cost pressure of $55-$60 million for fiscal 2022.”

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $199.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $194.48 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

