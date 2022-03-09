Head-To-Head Review: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) and Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Capital Southwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81% Capital Southwest 42.58% 10.50% 4.62%

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and Capital Southwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.46 -$35.45 million $0.16 150.00 Capital Southwest $68.06 million 8.36 $50.88 million $1.54 15.44

Capital Southwest has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Capital Southwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Southwest has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and Capital Southwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Southwest 0 2 2 0 2.50

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Capital Southwest has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Capital Southwest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Capital Southwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Southwest beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also makes co-investments.

About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961. We are not a private equity firm or a venture capital firm or a fund. Capital Southwest is a business development company with a refreshingly different investment mindset.

