Head-To-Head Review: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Balchem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Balchem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Balchem $799.02 million 5.29 $96.10 million $2.95 44.48

Balchem has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Balchem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Balchem 0 1 2 0 2.67

Balchem has a consensus target price of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Balchem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Balchem is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Balchem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Balchem 12.03% 13.06% 9.64%

Summary

Balchem beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems. The Animal Nutrition and Health segment comprises nutritional products derived from microencapsulation and chelation technologies in addition to basic choline chloride. The Specialty Products segment offers Ethylene oxide for the health care industry. The Industrial Products segment refers to certain derivatives of choline chloride which manufactured and sold into industrial applications as a component for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells. The company was founded in January 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, NY.

