Head-To-Head Review: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 18 0 2.59 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $149.26, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 7.70 $3.16 billion $2.58 40.90 Ideal Power $430,000.00 112.91 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -10.05

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 19.24% 44.25% 28.14% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Ideal Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

