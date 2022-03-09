Head-To-Head Contrast: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.56 $37.97 million $2.61 21.90 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.40%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

