Head to Head Analysis: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 27.15 $3.83 million $0.40 20.00 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.82 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -61.10

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 1 2 6 0 2.56

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 90.67%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

