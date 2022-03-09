HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The stock has a market cap of $611.27 million, a PE ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 129.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

