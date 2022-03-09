Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

