Harvest Finance Price Hits $90.76 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $60.97 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $90.76 or 0.00219062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

