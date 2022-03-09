Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Hammond Manufacturing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$2.38.

Get Hammond Manufacturing alerts:

About Hammond Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.