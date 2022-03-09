Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

