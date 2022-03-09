Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

