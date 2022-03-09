Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,491. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

