HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading 36.1% Lower This Week

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $105,491.02 and $66,435.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

