Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.15

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.15 and last traded at $77.73, with a volume of 108232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 5.51.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
