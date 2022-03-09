Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.