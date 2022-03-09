Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.73

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.73 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 1725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.
GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.