Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Guardant Health stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Guardant Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

